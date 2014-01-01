3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Lance LoRusso - The Move To Disarm Law Enforcement. Leading attorney, former law enforcement officer, and author of the books, When Cops Kill and Blue News explains why this is a bad idea.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - While The Mueller Probe languishes, it seems we may be getting closer to the bottom of the Deep State deception, Clinton Campaign and FBI interference with the 2016 election. President and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor reports on The Digital Threat to Free Expression.



10:00-10:15a ET - Julia Seymour - World News Skips July Jobs as Unemployment Drops to 3.9% Again. Assistant Managing Editor for the MRC Business has details.



10:19-10:29a ET - Dr Sarkis Bedikian - New Survey Shows Knee And Hip Pain Can Have Impact On Relationships, Mood, And Emotional Well-Being. The Orthopaedic Surgeon and patient discuss.



10:32-10:42a ET - Marilinda Garcia - Sr. Federal Affairs Liaison, Government Affairs for the LIBRE initiative addresses, China’s announcement of 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jonathan Merritt - The award-winning faith & culture writer discusses his new book – Learning to Speak God From Scratch



11:32-11:42a ET - Mary Dale - Social Security Disability expert, provides vital tips on filling out your applications, coordinating SSDI with other benefits (e.g. private disability insurance), getting free return to work assistance & more.



11:46-11:58a ET - Eleanor Nicholson - Eloquently and uniquely explores the battle between good and evil in her inaugural novel, which pits vampire against priest, and lay person versus the undead!













