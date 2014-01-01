3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Ryan Mauro - The director of the Clarion Intelligence Network & Shillman Fellow for the Clarion Project, discusses the raid on an Islamic extremist compound in New Mexico that rescued 11 malnourished children.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - Sr editor at The Stream asks, When will Mueller's witch-hunt end? Plus The Firing of Peter Strzok.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Eric Eggers - Were last week’s narrow election margins making us vulnerable to Left-Wing voter fraud? Research Director for Government Accountability Institute explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - John Thaler - The Founder and Portfolio Manager at JAT Capital Management explains what’s going on with Tesla.



10:46-10:58a ET - Travis Smith - Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Concordia University and author talks about his new book, Superhero Ethics



11:06-11:29a ET - Peter Greer - 'Rooting for Rivals' invites leaders to reject pride of ownership in pursuit of a higher, more compelling mission. He is Entrepreneur in Residence at Messiah College and a venture partner with Praxis



11:32-11:58a ET - David Kirkpatrick - A candid narrative of how and why the Arab Spring sparked, then failed, and the truth about America's role in that failure and the subsequent military coup that put Sisi in power, from the Middle East correspondent of the New York Times.