9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from latest Bruce Ohr revelations, Omarosa New Book, and Has Obamacare Poisoned The Well? And is the GOP reluctance to defer Illegal Immigration going to cost them immeasurably in Mid-Terms?



9:32-9:58a ET - Doug Hershey - Israel Rising Ancient Prophecy/Modern Lens shows that "Biblical prophecies are coming to pass in the land of Israel right now in literal and tangible ways!" The author, conference speaker, and founder of Ezra Adventures explains.



10:06-10:29a ET - James Robbins - He told USA Today that “Democrats are at war with their own history.” “First they came for the Confederate monuments, but who knows where progressive efforts to erase history will end? It is a 'short hop’ from the unthinkable to the mandatory…”



10:32-10:42a ET - Scott Whitlock - The associate editor for the Media Research Center's NewsBusters.org reports GOP Rep's Arrest Gets 18x the Coverage of Entire Scandal for Democrats



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - He now oversees Focus on the Family’s music research and reviews, and manages the Culture Clips feature on PludedIn.com. He is also one of the primary movie reviewers.



11:06-11:29a ET - Rob Roselli - The licensed professional engineer in three states says, the biggest non-headline today may very well be: Donald Trump is taking on the modern day money changers at The Federal Reserve, which is neither federal nor reserve.



11:32-11:58a ET - Earl Swift - Author of CHESAPEAKE REQUIEM: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island is also a residential fellow of the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities at the University of Virginia

