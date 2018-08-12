Gene and weekly cohost J. Randall Murphy present Dr. Richard Bonenfant, a retired medical research scientist who’ s career specialized in the study of birth defects in newborn children. He has been a research associate with the Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, New York, a medical epidemiologist with the New York State Birth Defects Institute, and a research scientist with the Division of Environment Epidemiology at the New York State Department of Health. Richard has also authored four books and participated in interviews where he has talked about the darker aspects of unexplained phenomena: animal mutilations where there are no traces of a perpetrator. Some reports documenting these strange events date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and were reported by legendary anomalist, Charles Fort. He has also written a paper on NDEs.