3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Herb London - Israel Pounds Hamas After 19 Injured In Rocket Barrage... IDF says war approaching, communities could be evacuated. Plus America’s new service branch. President of the London Center for Policy Research and the author of the new book, Leading From Behind discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Bovard - Though Republicans in Congress are trying desperately to pretend otherwise, immigration policy has never been more in the spotlight. Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Getting Back to the Back-To-School Routine says Focus on the Family’s vice president of parenting and youth



10:06-10:29a ET ET - Lowell Ponte - A new wall against emigrants has just been erected on America’s borders, but few citizens are aware of this invisible barrier. The author and former think tank futurist reports.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots says Senate Democrats should stop playing politics on Kavanaugh.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Moore - The left’s latest idea to end poverty is to give every American a guaranteed family income. Mr. Trump wants to give everyone a job, explains the senior economic contributor for FreedomWorks.



11:06-11:29a ET - Gregory May - Will tariffs help pay down the debt? Corporate tax lawyer in Washington, DC and New York for thirty years and author of Jefferson’s Treasure: How Albert Gallatin Saved the New Nation from Debt.



11:32-11:58a ET - Doug Nelson - Are you seeing Him clearly? With this all-new series, learn to see familiar stories and lessons from an entirely new perspective with the author and ministry leader.







