9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Daugherty - Political and Gov’t Abuse expert reports the latest Anti-Social, Big Tech Info Purge. Are Facebook, Apple and Google getting out of the free speech business?



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Sean Spicer - In a Candid New Memoir, the Former White House Press Secretary Sheds Light on the Headline Grabbing Controversies of the Trump Administration’s First Year



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Tax cuts and deregulation continue to “rev up” the Trump economy projections. So says, the nationally recognized expert on tax limitation, tax & spend and budgetary issues.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on the No 1 movie at the box office, Mission Impossible, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Chris Garcia - Fmr Deputy Director under the US Department Commerce talks Trump Economy, Trade Wars And Tariffs.



11:32-11:42a ET - Nathan Perkins - New Addiction Recovery Mobile App Soberly Offers Stigma Free Anonymous Peer Support in an Innovative Augmented Reality Environment. The founder shares details.



11:46-11:58a ET - Amy Rienow - Less than one-third of all Christians give their hearts to Christ after the age of 21. This means the role of parenting is vital during the formative years. The co-author of Visionary Parenting discusses.

