3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Tamny - Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks and author of The End of Work discusses That Venezuela’s President admits his economy is failing.



9:32-9:42a ET - Kendall Coffey - Former US Attorney discusses Mueller investigation, Manafort trial, FBI, & DOJ.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor says, Rebel Comics Rock, Seinfeld, Allen, Miller, and Brooks Speak Out. It’s no laughing matter.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Horvat - New Book ‘Lighting the Way’ Gives Hope-Scholars Say Return to Order is Possible. Scholar, researcher, educator, international speaker and author of “Return to Order” explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Anne Flenner - Award-Winning School Counselor has Real World Advice to Help Adolescents with Acne Avoid Poor Self Esteem & Social Isolation



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:29a ET - John Guandolo - DID YOU KNOW? Christians are the most persecuted religion in the world! And should America be cautious with the number of Muslims now running for elected office? President and Founder of Understanding The Threat discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Mark Olshaker - Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and a New York Times best-selling non-fiction author discusses his book, Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit.



