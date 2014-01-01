3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Maria Espinoza - National Director of The Remembrance Project, which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens discusses Trump saying, “I Will 'Shut Down' Government over Wall Funding, Catch and Release”



9:32-9:42a ET - John Zmirak - Senior Editor of The Stream, Stream.org writes that Tommy Robinson is free for now.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Ronnie Floyd - Senior Pastor of Cross Church in Arkansas and President of the National Day of Prayer talks about his new book, ‘Living Fit: Make Your Life Count by Pursuing a Healthy You’



10:32-10:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man” and a nationally recognized expert on personal finance talks Trade Wars, and the Trump Economy.



10:46-10:58a ET - Abby Johnson - Buzzfeed has taken notice of pro-life feminists and how they are changing the way the movement communicates. She is the founder of And Then There Were None, a ministry designed to assist abortion clinic workers out of the industry.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Damon Friedman - He’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, on active duty in special ops, and has a ministry to veterans with PTSD, as well as a movie being screened around the country on Sept. 11.



11:32-11:58a ET - Robin Bertram - Seasoned speaker and author faced a serious health battle for a year and a half, and during which she wrote a hopeful, Scripture-filled, practical guide to help others facing difficult seasons: Hidden Treasures: Finding Hope at the End of Life’s Journey





