9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor ofReaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Russian election meddling to the latest media wars.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dr Gerard Lamiero - Will Trump Allow a Government Shutdown? Listen to author, political analyst, and expert on forecast models.



10:06-10:29a ET - Robert Spencer - Director Of Jihad Watch, and Author Of the new book, The History of Jihad: From Muhammad to ISIS reports, Bin Laden family says Osama's youngest son to 'avenge' father...



10:32-10:42a ET - Ben Ippolito - Older Americans use more healthcare, but have fewer unpaid medical bills says the AEI Healthcare expert.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews Christopher Robin and Darkest Minds



11:00-11:15a ET - Heather Wagonhals -



11:19-11:29a ET - Aparna Mathur - The US economy added 157,0000 jobs in July, and the unemployment fell to 3.9%. While these numbers are helpful to understand the current state of the economy, as AEI Resident Scholar explains, “you have to look beyond the headline numbers to understand the situation of the American workforce.”.



11:32-11:58a ET-Scott McEwen- #1 New York Times bestselling coauthor of Chris Kyle’s autobiography, American Sniper discusses his new book, Camp Valor.

