This week we feature irrepressible commentator/podcaster Peter Cohen, who focuses on Apple’s recent report of stellar sales for the June 2018 quarter, and becoming the first company to exceed a one trillion dollar market cap despite the skeptics saying Amazon would get there first. What about the extreme disconnect between the claims from some alleged industry analysts that the iPhone X was a huge failure, even after Apple CEO Tim Cook announced it was their top-selling smartphone (and the top selling smartphone on Earth) for three quarters in a row. Peter also expresses his concerns about the 13% drop in Mac sales for the last quarter, and whether Apple has dropped the ball in creating compelling new models that will restart sales.



In a special encore segment, you’ll also hear from outspoken columnist Jonny Evans, Computerworld’s “Apple Holic,” who talks about reports of an “iPhone addiction,” in which people supposedly pay too much attention to their smartphones. Gene mentions the well-known phenomenon of lines and lines of people walking about looking down at their mobile gear. Apple’s CarPlay is briefly mentioned, along with the 2018 CES in which, again, many of the announcements involved gadgets that will never see the light of day. Jonny brings up privacy in connection with Amazon’s Alexa, about the world’s largest online retailer’s interface turning up on some TV sets. After Gene lists the connection cables he needs for his TV and his iMac, Jonny makes a strong pitch for “cable free,” in which all your gear can be connected without the need for wires and endless wire clutter.