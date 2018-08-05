Gene and weekly cohost J. Randall Murphy present former national security officer Walter Bosley with more details of his military background, and what he knew about fellow intelligence officer Rick Doty. You’ll hear about breakaway civilizations, secret spacecraft and lots more, including Bosley’s UFO sighting. He is the author of the “Secret Missions” series and, with Richard B. Spence on the first volume, the “Empire of the Wheel” trilogy currently being developed for television. He speaks at various events and has appeared on “Ancient Aliens.”