9:06-9:28a ET - Ilan Berman - August is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month and The Battlefield In War On Terror Is Growing/Changing says senior Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council.



9:32-9:42a ET - Justin Walker - The Assistant Professor of Law at Brandeis School of Law who clerked for Judge Kavanauth and Justice Kennedy gives us insight into the President’s pick for SCOTUS.



9:46-9:58a ET - Eva Daniel - Focus on the Family’s show producer of their daily broadcast and mother of several young kids and another one coming discusses the Contradictions of Motherhood.



10:06-10:29a ETvJosh Malone - The father of eight who came up with a genius invention that would have secured his and his family’s security, discovered first hand, what Invalidation of patents has become in America.



10:32-10:42a ET - Ken Blackwell - Former advisor to the President, and Sr. Fellow for Family Empowerment at the Family Research Council talks booming economy under Trump



10:46-10:58a ET - Father Fessio - The founder and editor of Ignatius Press discusses Francis Cardinal Arinze’s, The Evangelizing Parish.



11:06-11:28a ETvBill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch and creator of The American Minute feature discusses The Constitutional Right to Bear Arms.



11:32-11:58a ET-Jarrett Stephens- In his debut book, The Mountains Are Calling: Making the Climb for a Clearer View of God and Ourselves the teaching pastor introduces readers to 10 mountaintop moments found in Scripture and describes how the events that took place (or will take place) affect lives today.

