3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - DID YOU KNOW? Christians are the most persecuted religion in the world! And should America be cautious with the number of Muslims now running for elected office? President and Founder of Understanding The Threat discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses Kavanaugh document requests from Dems.



9:46-9:56a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor reports on Sexual Misconduct Allegations against Les Moonves that Stuns Hollywood





10:06-10:29a ET - Brian Maloney - Co-Founder of The Media Equality Project and Editor-in-Chief of MediaEqualizer.com discusses President exploring stripping security clearances of ex-Obama officials... Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Rice, Hayden...



10:32-10:42a ET - Steve Aden - Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for the AUL discusses first Democrat meeting with Judge Kavanaugh.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.





11:06-11:28a ET - Chris Lowney - His latest book, On the Ignatian Way, A Pilgrimage in the Footsteps of Saint Ignatius of Loyola. This is a guide to Ignatius' experiences of conversion, healing, and freedom.



11:32-11:58a ET - John Bona - Author the Liberty Book and host of the weekly radio broadcast, The Story of Liberty discusses Dinesh D’Souza new movie, “Death of a Nation.”



