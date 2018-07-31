3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Dr Michael Busler - The public policy analyst, economics expert and a professor of finance explains the 4.1% GDP growth is just the beginning.



9:32-9:42a ET - Julio Rivera - Who is Ocasio-Cortez and why is the DNC darling trashing Israel? Small business consultant, political activist, writer and Editorial Director for ReactionaryTimes.com offers insight.



9:46-9:56a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Excessive regulation stifles economic growth and has a disproportionate negative impact on small businesses, say the national recognized legal commentator, and adjunct fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Curtis Houck - ABC says Trump Can’t Attack Mueller Investigation Because Mueller is a Republican. The managing editor of Newsbusters reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dinesh D’Souza - Film maker and New York Times Bestselling author talks about his new movie, Death of a Nation, Can we Save America A Second Time? premiering August 3rd nationwide.



11:06-11:28a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - The Boy Crisis, Why our boys are struggling and what we can about it. He has teamed up with Dr John Gray to address this critical topic.



11:32-11:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director discusses the documentary, on Patent Laws titled, Invalidated.



11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Moore - The senior economic contributor for FreedomWorks discusses The Liberal War on Work.