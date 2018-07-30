3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.comreviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from latest on the President’s “former Fixer”, 4.1 % GDP, and Trade developments/updates.



9:32-9:42a ET - Mark Meckler - Why do so many members of the mainstream media like to report that every move Trump makes is the end of the world? The Tea Party co-founder and grassroots leader explains.



9:46-9:56a ET - Alfredo Ortiz - CEO of Job Creators Network says, POTUS’ aggressive strategy on trade was vindicated as EU Commission President agreed to work toward the elimination of tariffs



10:06-10:29a ET - Bill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch and creator of The American Minute feature discusses The Constitutional Right to Bear Arms.



10:32-10:42a ET - Bonner Cohen - Trump’s EPA could double toxic cleanups over Obama’s pace reports senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews Mission Impossible.



11:06-11:28a ET - Jack Alexander - Christians Struggle with Justice: Barna and Author Address Injustice in New Study.



11:32-11:58a ET - Lew Uhler - Heritage Info-household average increase over next ten years as a result of tax cuts and roaring economy projections. So says, the nationally recognized expert on tax limitation, tax & spend and budgetary issues.



