9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Chuck Schumer, Dems and Socialist about to have a very bad week says columnist for FoxNews.com and Contributor to The Hill.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - The senior editor at The Stream details our next Supreme Court Justice, and why Democrats continue to resist.



9:46-9:56a ET - Robyn Chambers - Focus on the Family’s Robyn Chambers from their Sanctity of Life team discusses being Pro Life in a Pro-Abortion culture.



10:06-10:29a ET - Paul Kengor - The professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College and author of Dupes: How America’s Adversaries Have Manipulated Progressives for a Century…from Russia to Free & Fair Trade



10:32-10:42a ET - Archbishop Joseph D’Souza - Founder and president of the Dignity Freedom Network addresses the world’s greatest and most neglected human rights crisis.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dinesh D’Souza - Film maker and New York Times Bestselling author talks about his new movie, Death of a Nation, Can we Save America A Second Time? premiering August 3rd nationwide.



11:06-11:28a ET - Andrew Shaffer - In the new book: "Hope Never Dies: An Obama/Biden Mystery, " New York Times best-selling author uses the greatest bromance of the 21st century and brings together the most compelling elements of great detective fiction



11:32-11:58a ET - Mark Brumley - CEO and president of Ignatius Press, one of the nation's largest Catholic publishers talks Faith and Politics.



