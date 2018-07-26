3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Rubin - Resident Scholar with AEI, former Pentagon Official, and Middle East regional politics experts discusses, Iran, Syria, Russia and North Korea.



9:32-9:56a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Daniel Garza - Will free-market based immigration save the post-industrial world? Executive Director of The LIBRE Initiative to discuss



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Nationally recognized expert on tax limitation, tax & spend and budgetary issues discusses the latest on our economic growth and impact due to the tax cuts.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on the No 1 movie at the box office, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:28a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s Life With Lauren, the national TV/Radio personality, professor and speaker’s unique perspective on our out of control culture.



11:32-11:42a ET - Vince Patton - Retired 8th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard explains last month, the U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs to the workforce, yet employers are having trouble filling the openings. Why not fill those jobs with America’s veterans?



11:46-11:58a ET - Larry Moyer - Through his distinguished career as a pastor, professor, and theologian, Haddon Robinson mentored and raised up many powerful men and women of God. In this moving tribute, the founder and CEO of EvanTell, reflects on the 45 most significant lessons that he learned from his friend and mentor.







