3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sarah Field - Are Democrats Deliberately Holding Off Meeting With Supreme Court Nominee? The VP of Judicial Strategy for Americans for Prosperity reports.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bill Pascoe -





9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - The NY Times Bestselling author, media and legal analyst gives his legal analysis on the latest FISA reveal.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Edward Moody - School dean and a crisis counselor offers, First Aid for Emotional Hurts: Helping People Through Difficult Times.



10:32-10:42a ET - Shalene McNeil - New Study Finds Including Lean Beef in a Mediterranean-Style Diet Supports Heart Health. The executive director of nutrition research for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff has details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:28a ET - Janet Smith - Why Humanae Vitae is Still Right. After half a century, how has the teaching of Pope Paul VI on marriage and birth control, held up? Author and the books editor responds.



11:32-11:42a ET - Julian Mark Kheel - Save Money this Summer while Still Having Fun, From Day Trips to Weekend Getaways, Senior Editor for “The Points Guy” Shares How to Redeem Rewards, Maximize Points and Get Awesome Perks



11:46-11:58a ET - Dean Del Sesto - The marketing, branding, and corporate development business expert shares how to Discover the Brand of You, 77 Ways to Shift Your Thinking and Achieve the Success You’ve Always Desired.









