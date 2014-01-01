3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.comreviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from latest FBI revelations, Trump Putin, and DNC identity.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - “America’s Money Answers Man” and a nationally recognized expert on personal finance discusses the growing credit card debt, now up to $1.2 Trillion



9:46-9:58a ET - Adrian Cronauer - Remembering the inspiration behind Good Morning Vietnam in a discussion we had some four years ago. He passed away at the ago of 79 last week.



10:06-10:29a ET - Scott Adams - The host of Red State Talk Radio shares reports that MSM have been ignoring re: Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. And this is just the beginning.



10:32-10:58a ET - Jason Bryant - Is Your Company Prepared In The Event Of An Active Shooter? Learn How to Keep Your Employees Safe and Informed from this Active Shooter Training Expert.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com reviews Mama Mia, Her We Go Again.



11:06-11:28a ET - Archbishop Joseph D’Souza - He’s on a mission to address the world’s greatest and most neglected human rights crisis: the 300 million+ people in South Asia who for hundreds of years have been treated like second class citizens.



11:32-11:42a ET - Tom Harris - Pruitt is out at the EPA, Now What? Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition discusses.



11:46-11:58a ET - Judge Jeanine Pirro - Join us as we discuss with the Host of Fox News' Justice with Judge Jeanine her new book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy









