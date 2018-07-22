Gene and weekly cohost J. Randall Murphy present Nick Redfern, prolific author of all things paranormal. Nick will focus on the third book of his MIB trilogy, "The Black Diary: M.I.B, Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children, and Dangerous Books." Highlights include: dozens of never-before-seen stories of encounters with these creatures; Nick’s own sighting of an MIB; the ability of these multi-dimensional entities to invade our space in hostile fashion; and how and why writing, reading and even thinking about them can be hazardous. Nick Redfern is the author of more than forty books mainly focusing on the strange and the unknown.