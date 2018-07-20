3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Herb London - President of the London Center for Policy Research talks Trump on NATO, England and Helsinki, the whole truth and nothing but.



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - DC based Media reporter at the Washington Examiner reports Trump wouldn't give the media a show in Russia, so they're mad



9:46-9:58a ET - Carrie Earll - UK ethics body released a report giving the green light for genetically modifying babies. Vice president of public policy at Focus on the Family reports.



10:06-10:29a ET - Richard Mack - The Champion of Constitutional Values, author, teacher and former Sheriff discusses our illegal immigration and justice department crises.



10:32-10:58a ET - Judge Jeanine Pirro - Join us as we discuss with the Host of Fox News' Justice with Judge Jeanine her new book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy



11:06-11:29a ET - Wayne Grudem - From best-selling author, comes the new Christian Ethics: An Introduction to Biblical Moral Reasoning, a careful and educated assessment of and guide to the often misunderstood Biblical teachings



11:32-11:58a ET - Katie Novak - Addressing the Natural Differences Among Learners. She is the assistant superintendent of the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District in Massachusetts and a leading expert on Universal Design for Learning implementation.



