9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - President and Founder of Understanding The Threat and former FBI agent talks Page, Strozk and Congressional Muslim Brotherhood Hearing.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Steve Moore - Senior economic contributor for FreedomWorks, and economic adviser to the Trump presidential campaign assesses the Trump economy.



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Nationally recognized expert on tax limitation, tax & spend and budgetary issues discusses the latest on our economic growth and impact due to the tax cuts.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on the No 1 movie at the box office, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:28a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s Life With Lauren, the national TV/Radio personality, professor and speaker’s unique perspective on our out of control culture.



11:32-11:42a ET - Curtis Houck - Managing Editor at Media Research Council reports that ABC Whines about Trump and Putin & NBC claims ‘Putin Has the Upper Hand’



11:46-11:58a ET - Dinesh D’Souza - Film maker and New York Times Bestselling author talks about his new movie, Death of a Nation, Can we Save America A Second Time? premiering August 3rd nationwide.





