9:06-9:28a ET - Jerome Corsi - Author of the best-selling book “Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save Pres. Trump.” He also serves as Washington Bureau Chief for Infowars.com. We discuss the media storm and Deep State reaction to POTUS over Putin, and the FBI Strzok Cover Up.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots responds to announcement that IRS is rolling back the rule that required most 501C organizations to provide donor names.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - The NY Times Bestselling author, media and legal analyst reports that Social Media Memes Obscure Bombshell Revelations in Strzok Testimony



10:06-10:29a ET - Paul Bonicelli - Bush State Dept Official explains, Trump-Putin Meeting Was a Missed Opportunity for U.S. Interests



10:32-10:42a ET - Kenny Stein - The Director of Policy for the Institute for Energy Research says, Judge Kavanaugh Could Reshape Environmental Law and the EPA for the Better.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:28a ET - Dr Gerard Lamiero - How do we drain the swamp? Author, political analyst, and expert on forecast models shares details.



11:32-11:58a ET - Ben Malcolmson - Assistant to Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll, talks about his new book, Walk On, a remarkable truce underdog story.







