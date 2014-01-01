3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Theresa Payton - Trump-Putin Helsinki Summit, Russia's Coming Cyber Meddling & Election Interference. Former White House Chief Information Officer under President George W. Bush and current CEO of the industry-leading security consulting company Fortalice Solutions discusses



9:32-9:42a ET - Curt Smith - Just in time for tonight’s MLB All Star game, From former White House presidential speechwriter and acclaimed author Curt Smith comes, The Presidents and the Pastime.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - o what happened with Trump and Putin in Helsinki? The founder of History Speaks and author of Rise and Decline: Where We Are and What We Can Do About It.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dan Rooney - The Folds of Honor founder has been committed to a singular, noble mission: to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America¹s fallen and disabled service members.



10:46-10:58a ET - David Barnes - More than a third of small businesses say they are unable to fill open positions, the highest percentage ever recorded! Generation Opportunity Policy Director explains.



11:06-11:29a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses the economy and run of Trump wins on behalf of WTP.



11:46-11:58a ET - George Gilder - Silicon Valley’s Nervous Breakdown-the

Iconic Tech Visionary, Answers the Question of the Century: ‘What is the Future of the Internet Economy?



