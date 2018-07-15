3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from “TrumpNato,” Rosenstein’s Russian indictments, Strozk and Page testimony and Trump vs Putin in Helsinki.



9:32-9:58a ET - Michael Busler - The public policy analyst, economics expert and a professor of finance discusses Trade Wars, Oil Surges and On Line Sales Tax.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker talks about Judge Kavanaugh, FB censoring our constitution and Hollywood’s latest wacky PC software to gender balance spoken lines.



10:32-10:42a ET - Susan Grisson - As the United States develops its natural resources at record levels, the capacity of our midstream energy infrastructure must keep pace. Chief Industry Analyst for the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers Association has details



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com reviews Skyscraper, Hotel Transylvania 3 and an update on “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”



11:06-11:28a ET - John Tamny - Are our European Allies really on edge as reported by the MSM. Author of End of Work and editor of Real Clear Markets discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Ann White - The internationally known author, speaker, and passionate Bible teacher is back to share more about her new book, Courage for Life like 3 action items to build your courage and alter your life’s course now.









