Breaking News Update, Dems Want ICE Gone, Strzok Testimony & Judge Kavanaugh

Breaking News Update, Dems Want ICE Gone, Strzok Testimony & Judge Kavanaugh
« on: July 12, 2018, 10:19:05 PM »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Maria Espinoza - ICE Protestors chant expletives at officers and slams Dems saying, “We will never abolish ICE.” The National Director of the Remembrance Project discusses.

9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - The senior editor at The Stream details our next Supreme Court Justice, and why Democrats continue to resist.

9:46-9:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - The judicial analyst for Focus on the Family discusses President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

10:06-10:29a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses the economy and run of Trump wins on behalf of WTP.

10:32-10:42a ET - Nik Miles - Get Ready to Rally as the automotive expert Provides Tips for Summer Road Trips.  

10:46-10:58a ET - Plumb - Join us as we talk about her latest CD Beautifully Broken and her new book, Fight for Her Even If You Have To Fight Her.

11:06-11:28a ET - Richard Mack - The Champion of Constitutional Values, author, teacher and former Sheriff discusses our illegal immigration and justice department crises.

11:32-11:58a ET-BML Commentary- Clearing up the confusion resulting from the Peter Strzok committee hearing. 


