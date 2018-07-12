3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Democrats are furious about Trump and the Supreme Court – They have only Obama to blame says columnist for FoxNews.com and Contributor to The Hill.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Chris Garcia - Former National Deputy Director, entrepreneur, business executive, and former Trump administration official talks about how business has become bullish under this administration and where it’s headed.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - The Cajun Crusher recalls that many years ago, Democrats were known for their staunch support of peaceful protests and free speech. Our discussion will be simulcast on both our shows.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on the No 1 movie at the box office, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:28a ET - Gayle Trotter - Attorney and spokeswoman for Judicial Crisis Network discusses why Judge Brett Kavanaugh is most qualified.



11:32-11:58a ET - Brian Abrams - author of three bestselling Kindle Singles talks about his latest book, Obama An Oral History ● 2009–2017, the first ever comprehensive oral history of President Obama’s White House

