3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - Brett Kavanaugh stirs fear and loathing on the far Left says the legal analyst and Project 21 Co-Chair.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots explains how Liberals forget Constitution as Supreme Court battle fires up



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - The NY Times Bestselling author, media and legal analyst reports that Hollywood Has a Meltdown over Roe v. Wade Film



10:06-10:29a ET - Sidney Powell - Former Federal DOJ attorney; current super lawyer and Federal Appeals attorney, and author of Licensed to Lie discusses the Kavanaugh nomination and Mueller prosecution.



10:32-10:58a ET - Eddie Scarry - DC based Media reporter at the Washington Examiner reports Media's anti-Trumpers aren't 'leaving' the GOP, They've been fired



10:32-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:28a ET - Dan Perkins - Can Trump Counter Soaring Gas Prices? The energy, oil and commerce analyst has the details.



11:32-11:58a ET - Cory Taylor - Primetime Emmy-winning filmmaker shares more about his latest book, HOW HITLER WAS MADE.



