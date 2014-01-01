3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com discusses Judge Brett Kavanaugh, POTUS’ nominee for SCOTUS.



9:32-9:42a ET - Ken Oliver-Mendez - In Affirmative Action Controversy, Telemundo Declares: ‘Trump Against Minorities.’ Director of MRC Latino explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Adam Andrzejewski - Trump's Lean White House 2018 Payroll On-Track To Save Taxpayers $22 Million. The founder of OpenTheBooks.com and author of “Operation Drain The Swamp” discusses.



10:32-10:58a ET - Chris Farrell - Director of investigations and research for Judicial Watch updates us on the latest news on the Mueller investigation and the latest FOIA requests.



11:06-11:28a ET - Ann McElhinney - Producer of the feature film Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer due to be released nationwide in theaters Oct 12th says, Bye Bye, Justice Kennedy, I Won’t Miss You.



11:32-11:58a ET - Ken Bensinger - RED CARD: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World’s Biggest Sports Scandal how U.S. law enforcement exposed it, what it means for the future of soccer, and how this story impacts geopolitics. The veteran journalist worked at The Wall Street Journal, LA Times, and, since 2014, for BuzzFeed News, as a member of its investigations team



