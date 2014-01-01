3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor ofReaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Roe V Wade and Russian meddling.



9:32-9:42a ET - Tom Harris - Pruitt is our at the EPA, Now What? Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Dinesh D’Souza - Film maker and New York Times Bestselling author talks about his new movie, Death of a Nation, Can we Save America A Second Time? premiering August 3rd nationwide.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Horvat - He’s talking about Hope in his new book, ‘Lighting the Way’. Researcher, educator, international speaker and author of “Return to Order shares details.



10:32-10:42a ET - David Drucker - Senior congressional correspondent for the Washington Examiner and CNN Political Analyst reports on the latest from The Hill, including GOP Immigration uncertainty regarding Trump.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com reviews Leave No Trace and Disney’s Ant Man The Wasp.



11:06-11:28a ET - Maria Espinoza - The founder of the Remembrance Project discusses Trump’s strategy against the storming of our borders.



11:32-11:58a ET - Kenny Luck - ‘Dangerous Good’ Challenges Men to Aggressively Live Out Their Faith. Former Saddleback pastor discusses the impact of father's and the need for dangerously good men in today’s society.



