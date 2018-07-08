« previous next »
Author Topic: The Paracast — July 8, 2018  (Read 7 times)

Gene Steinberg

The Paracast — July 8, 2018
Gene and guest cohost J. Randall Murphy present a return visit by the irrepressible Don Ecker, who focuses much of his discussion on the curious case of Milton William Cooper (Bill Cooper), one of the more curious personalities in the UFO field. Cooper’s wild and crazy life came to a tragic end in a 2001 shootout with sheriff deputies in rural Arizona. Don also talks about other eccentric figures in the field, such as Bob Lazar, who claimed to have worked at the legendary Area 51 discusses model and talk show host Candy Jones, who was married to paranormal talk show pioneer Long John Nebel when it was claimed that she once worked as an unwilling CIA courier and sometimes assassin when put into a spell by the CIA, as depicted in the book, “The Control of Candy Jones.”


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
