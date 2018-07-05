3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Daugherty - Feds Probe Facebook Statements & Google 'Dirty Secret. Plus, GOOGLE, Obama Plan To Control News...so says the cyber tech analyst and author.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Ken Barnes - His latest book, Redeeming Capitalism, is a call to reimagine and reform capitalism as a moral enterprise so it can become a morally steered servant, rather than a cruel, amoral master.



10:32-10:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Media reporter at the Washington Examiner and author of Fraud and Fiction says Democrats are in a crisis and the media won't talk about it.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on the No 1 movie at the box office, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Liz Peek - How Far Is The Intolerant Left Willing to go Over Their Hatred for Trump and anyone who supports him? The columnist forFoxNews.com, contributor to The Hill and former top-ranked research Wall Street analyst explains.



11:32-11:58a ET - Seth Coyne - The End Of The Middle Class In America? Many Americans In Metropolitan Areas Cannot Afford Rent says Digital marketing expert, business coach and author of Generous Wealth.



