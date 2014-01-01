3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - It’s Independence Day over America. Happy 4th of July. The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker remembers and shares.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dan Mitchell - Trump Stands Firm On Tariffs Decision. Chairman of Center For Freedom And Prosperity breaks it down.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Hollywood Aligns with the Democrats to Try and Get Rid of ICE. New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor talks.



10:06-10:29a ET - Scott Huesing - What does Independence Day mean to a combat war veteran and bestselling author? Listen and be inspired.



10:32-10:42a ET - Brad Wilcox - Black Men are Making it in America” finds sociologist, an AEI visiting scholar, who has just released his findings on the engines of economic success for black men in the US



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - Lots of Buzz Around The Water Cooler and the TV/Radio personality has the 911 including Trump’s SCOTUS nominee and will Stzrok tell the whole truth and nothing but?



11:06-11:29a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN Political Commentator discusses the weeks biggest hits, from Tuesday’s Primary results to Mad Max and Kennedy retirement.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Gracie Pozo Christie - Policy Advisor for The Catholic Association responds to Pro-Life Victory this week at the US Supreme Court



11:46-11:58a ET - Brady Jandreau - Star of the movie, The Rider talks about the movie and the story behind it.



