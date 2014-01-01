3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sam Nunberg - The former campaign advisor to Donald Trump, and public affairs advisor discusses Ocasio-Cortez and the Democratic Party’s rush to the left.



9:32-9:42a ET - W Bradley Wilcox - Black Men are Making it in America” finds sociologist an AEI visiting scholar.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Institutions of Faith are Critically Important to Black Progress, according to Black Leaders with Project 21. Co-Chair and nationally recognized legal commentator, explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Nationally recognized expert on tax limitation, tax & spend and budgetary issues discusses the latest on our economic growth and impact due to the tax cuts.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dan Shelley - Executive Director of the Radio Television Digital News Association discusses the tragic shooting in Annapolis, MD, and how journalists and newsrooms can further protect themselves and provide safer news environments.



11:06-11:29a ET - Gerard Lameiro - What a Conservative Super Majority on Supreme Court would look like and Will the House impeach Rod Rosenstein? Economist, philosopher, engineer and author of more Great News for America explains.



11:32-11:58a ET - The Amazing Kreskin - Celebrate National Handshake Day with The Amazing One. You’ll understand how a handshake can alter the course of success or failure.