9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Roe V Wade test and Russian meddling.



9:32-9:42a ET - Mark Meckler - New Documents Show Sen. McCain Staff Used the IRS to Target Tea Party Groups. The Tea Party co-founder and grassroots leader reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - George Barna - Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute breaks down the latest survey that shows surprising issues that are driving voter decisions.



10:06-10:29a ET - Sidney Powell - Former Federal Prosecutor and bestselling author of Licensed to Lie, talks about Justice Kennedy's Retirement and Peter Strzok's Grilling



10:32-10:42a ET - Roya Winner - Communications Manager for Social Good at Facebook discusses Harnessing The Power Of Personal Fundraising. What You Can Do To Raise Awareness For A Cause You Believe In.



10:46-10:58a ET - James Hirsen - Seth Rogen Spreads His Hate Around. New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor talks.



11:06-11:29a ET - Caleb Kaltenback - The pastor and author talks about his new book, God of Tomorrow: How to Overcome the Fears of Today and Renew Your Hope for the Future



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Andrea Klemes - Americans are constantly struggling with their weight, and a recent study sheds new light on the reasons why. Chief Medical Officer of MDVIP explains.



11:32-11:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - Focus on the Family’s judicial analyst discusses SCOTUS Decision on Free Speech NIFLA Case.



