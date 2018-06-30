This week we present commentator Rene Ritchie from iMore. During this episode, Rene will offer a detailed overview of Apple’s iOS 12, based on a lengthy preview article he wrote recently. iOS 12 is now available for download as a public beta, for release this fall. You’ll learn about all the clever programming tricks Apple’s developers used to make the new mobile OS run noticeably faster, especially on older gear, going as far back as the iPhone 6. While most of the new features are largely under the surface, there are a number of useful innovations. As part of an effort to boost Siri’s accuracy, reliability and usability, Apple has launched Siri Shortcuts, which allows you to automate functions and activate them by voice. You’ll also learn about macOS Mojave, and why Gene is not able to install it on his 2010 MacBook Pro due to Apple’s design decisions.



You’ll also go shopping with Thrifter’s Louryn Strampe as she offers a tech preview of Amazon Prime Day. This is the event where Amazon offers a whole range of special discounts for alert shoppers. Louryn is a senior editor with Thrifter (Mobile Nation’s deal-tracking news site) and she’s a former deals specialist with BFAds. This episode doesn’t just focus on Amazon Prime, but on how Thrifter seeks out online bargains that can save you lots of money, plus verify that the offers are genuine and come from reliable companies. Gene and Louryn tour the site, covering different categories of merchandise, plus the site’s newsletters, blogs and other features. The shopping tour includes Gene’s search for a bargain for his pet bichon’s favorite dog food, plus information about a one-day offer where a highly-rated TV set was heavily discounted.