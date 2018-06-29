3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Bestselling Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN Political Commentator discusses the weeks biggest hits, from Tuesday’s Primary results to Mad Max and Kennedy retirement.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Grazie Pozo Christi - Policy Advisor for The Catholic Association responds to Pro-Life Victory this week at the US Supreme Court



9:46-9:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - Attorney who serves as Focus on the Family’s judicial analyst discusses SCOTUS Decision on Free Speech NIFLA Case



10:06-10:29a ET - Ron Bracy - Despite losing son during the War on Terror, author challenges us to ‘Walk On’ and trust God.



10:32-10:42a ET - Mark Smith - Constitutional Attorney and Second Amendment Expert discusses Justice Kennedy Retirement.



10:46-10:58a ET - Ken Cuccinelli - Former Virginia Attorney General and Right on Crime member praises White House for championing prison reform



11:06-11:29a ET - Tom Del Beccaro - Forbes Contributor, Attorney and former Chair of the California Republican Party discuses the latest on the FBI IG Report



11:32-11:58a ET - Joey Wells - He has a rare form of muscular dystrophy since birth and wasn't expected to live past age 1. We’ll talk about his book, “Through My Eyes” that won a John Lennon award for its 21 poems and 21 pictures.