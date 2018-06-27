3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Maria Espinoza - The founder of the Remembrance Project discusses Trump’s latest idea to stop the storming of our borders.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director takes a closer look at the Paul Ryan Amnesty Plan.



9:32-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Seth Rogen Spreads His Hate Around. New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor talks.



10:00-10:15a ET - Brittany Hughes - MRCTV Managing Editor takes a clear look at the Crying 2 Year-Old on 'Iconic' TIME Magazine Cover That Was Never Separated from her Mother



10:19-10:29a ET - Elizabeth Heiskell - The Debutante Farmer says the Party Is On. She shares some simple steps to serve up the best in summer gatherings.



10:32-10:58a ET - Christian Robey - Political Director at MRC says, Media Continues Downplays North Korean Summit.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - Lots of Buzz Around The Water Cooler and the TV/Radio personality has the 911 including Mad Max’s latest and the Democratic Domestic Terrorist Party.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - The Boy Crisis, Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It. He is the chair of the Commission to Create a White House Council on Boys and Men and the only man in the U.S. to have been elected three times to the Board of the National Organization for Women (NOW) in NYC



11:32-11:58a ET - William Gheen -