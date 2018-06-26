3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - How Far Is The Intolerant Left Willing to go Over Their Hatred for Trump and anyone who supports him? The columnist forFoxNews.com, contributor to The Hill and former top-ranked research Wall Street analyst explains.



9:32-9:42a ET - John Zmirak - The Senior Editor of The Stream asks, Can you see the Democrats’ lack of concern for illegal immigrants as dignified people but rather as votes?



9:32-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dan Perkins - National Security & Foreign Policy Analyst and author reports on the Real Numbers and Facts at the border. The Media’s numbers just don’t make sense to reasonable citizens on Main Street.



10:32-10:58a ET - Kendra Arnold - Chief Counsel for FACT has details on how Sen. McCaskill Violated Senate Disclosure Rules with Private Plane Usage



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Ken Barnes - His latest book, Redeeming Capitalism, is a call to reimagine and reform capitalism as a moral enterprise so it can become a morally steered servant, rather than a cruel, amoral master.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Bruce Riley Ashford - Provost and Professor of Theology & Culture at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary discusses his recently released book "Letter to an American Christian," which explores the Christian response to the immigration debate.





