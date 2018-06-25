3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from the Family Separation Policy Optics and Can Congress Pass an Immigration Bill.



9:32-9:58a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man talks about the Trade War break out and the affect on Consumers and investors.



9:32-9:58a ET - Geoff Dickens - Deputy Research Director at the Media Research Center has the facts on how the Networks Spend 176 mins on Border Policy, Compare to Holocaust, Slavery



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Founder of History Speaks and author of, Rise and Decline: Where We Are and What We Can Do About It separates fact from fiction at the border of America’s problems.



10:32-10:42a ET - Claudia Lombana - World-renowned Stunt Driver (recently did Deadpool2) and Racing Star and consumer lifestyle expert with tips and tricks for making the most of your summer adventures.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com reviews Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Incredibles 2.



11:06-11:29a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - Founder & Chairman of ACT For America and author of her forthcoming book, Rise talks about how Trump averted disaster by signing the agreement with North Korea.



11:32-11:58a ET - Bob Hasson - Businessman and leadership consultant shares his greatest passion, strengthening leaders and their organizations. He is author of The Business of Honor: Restoring the Heart of Business





