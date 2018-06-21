3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Rubin - Resident Scholar with AEI, former Pentagon Official, and Middle East regional politics, Iran, Syria, and Persian Gulf expert refocuses us on North Korea, Iran, China and Israel. Also, reaction to US announcement to leave UN Human Rights Council.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Zmirak - The Senior Editor of The Stream asks, Can you see the Democrats’ lack of concern for illegal immigrants as dignified people but rather as votes?



9:32-9:58a ET - Adam Holz - Today Plugged In is announcing a big change: we are getting rid of the rating system says the reviewer with Focus on the Family.



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Stumo - Chief Executive Officer of the Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA) says, the CPA Supports White House Proposal for Further Tariffs on China



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Reporting from Washington, DC Founder and President of Tax Limitation Committee discusses how the Tax Cuts Are working and the prospects for an emerging economy



10:46-10:58a ET - Curt Smith - White House Speechwriter on History between Presidents and Baseball, discusses his new book, President and the Pastime.



11:06-11:29a ET - Becky Kopitzke - Popular Blogger Shares God’s Invitation to Generous Living in her new book, Generous Love Discover the Joy of Living “Others First”



11:32-11:42a ET - Jeff Kemp - Instead of fighting about NFL kneeling, let's work together for national healing. The former NFL QB speaks on teamwork, manhood and his book, “Facing The Blitz,” and serves on the Jack Kemp Foundation board.



11:46-11:58a ET - James Brown - Emmy Award winning sportscaster didn’t want to be just another statistic. For June's National Men's Health Month, JB hopes his story inspires others to change their lives



