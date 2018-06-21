3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Jerome Corsi - In his best-selling book, Killing The Deep State, The Fight To Save President Trump he wrote that evidence pointed to high ranking FBI and DOJ officials took steps in 2016 to insure Trump’s Ouster. And today, the evidence in becoming increasingly evident.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about, likeMom freaked out when 6 year old daughter discovered sex room on Roblox and the Chris Pratt speech at the MTV Awards.



10:06-10:29a ET - Charles Crismier - He's spent nine years as a public school teacher, twenty years as a trial attorney, and most recently a radio broadcaster discusses his book, Hearts of the Father.



10:32-10:42a ET - Joe Wiesenfelder - Executive Editor of Cars.com Reveals Who Tops This Year’s American-Made Index



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on a new No 1 at the box office, as predicted, Incredibles 2, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s Life With Lauren, the national TV/Radio personality, professor and speaker’s unique perspective on our out of control culture.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lauren Westbrook-McIntosh - Facebook Pledges To Train 1 Million Us Small Business Owners And Job Seekers With Free Resources And Training. Global Marketing Lead at Facebook Blueprint reports.



11:46-11:58a ET - Chris Chmielenski - NumbersUSA Director of Policy and Activism discusses the Paul Ryan Amnesty Plan and what Congress/Senate are considering to fix DACA and our broken Immigration System.



