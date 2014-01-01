3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses children separated from their parents at the border and IG Horowitz on the Hill.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director just got back from the border and he reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - The New York Times best-selling author, commentator,

media analyst and law professor discusses the FBI IG report and the AT&T-Time Warner Merger.



10:06-10:29a ET - Patrick Wood - Google Is Training AI To Predict When A Patient Will Die and Forty Percent Have Deleted A Social Media Account In Past Year Over Privacy Worries. Author and lecturer who has studied elite globalization policies for over 30 years shares the latest Technocracy advances.



10:32-10:42a ET - Danny Lipford - How much does it take to have a beautiful backyard? Television personality and Today’s Homeowner host shares how we can make a backyard paradise.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - Lots of Buzz Around The Water Cooler and the TV/Radio personality has the 911.



11:06-11:29a ET - Kim Meeder - Encountering Our Wild God: Ways to Experience His Untamable Presence Every Day the co-founder of Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch whose life was torn apart at the early age of nine by her parents' murder-suicide. She has since chosen to rise above the pain and become a powerful influence in the lives of many disadvantaged youth.



11:32-11:58a ET - Diana Butler-Bass - The award-winning author of ten books on American religion, politics and culture talks about her latest book, Grateful: The Transformative Power of Giving Thanks







