3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - Counter Terrorism Expert, Former FBI Agent and President and Founder of Understanding The Threat details More Answers to Allegations of Islamophobia



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Lara Devgan - Nationally Recognized Plastic Surgeon Provides Tips For The Bride-To-Be And The Bridal Party In Preparation For The Big Day



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Ramesh Arunachalam - More than 17 years after the tragic and horrendous terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, questions still remain. The author of the newly released book, 9/11: The Unanswered Questions shares fresh insights.



10:32-10:42a ET - Colleen Burns - Lifestyle and parenting expert shares Must Haves For Safe, Summer Skin Essentials to Keep Your Family Cool and Comfortable.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jon Graham - Nicaragua Is On Fire … And Nobody’s Noticing! Writer and producer of Kind Katie shares the heartbreaking details.



11:06-11:29a ET - Suzanne Eller - The Spirit Led Heart, Living a Life of Love and Faith Without Borders



11:32-11:58a ET - Scott & Bethany Palmer - The Money Couple is back to talk about your money personality and the blessing of tithing.







