9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from the Family Separation Policy to the continued IG Fall Out. What’s next?



9:32-9:58a ET - Scott Huesing - The USMC Major is a proven combat leader and infantry officer with over 24 years of experience, and the author of the award winning best seller ECHO IN RAMADI.



10:06-10:29a ET - J Stuart Ablon - Harvard Psychology Professor and Director of Think: Kids, at Massachusetts General Hospital discusses Changeable- How Collaborative Problem Solving changes Lives at Home, at School, and at Work



10:32-10:42a ET - Tahseen Mozaffar - June is Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Awareness Month Vice Chair for Education and Professor, Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and patient and CEO of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Pam Whitehead - And Then There Was None’s Project and Client Manager discusses how a Clinic Worker Violates HIPAA to Get Girl's Phone Number 'to text her'



11:06-11:29a ET - Brittany Rust - The writer, speaker and pastor shares, A Transparent Message of Sin and Redemption Every Christian Should Read, Untouchable Unraveling the Myth That You’re Too Faithful to Fall



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Kathy Koch - Connecting With Disconnected Tech-Savvy Kids. Education Expert Shows How Technology Influences Teens’ Beliefs





