Gene and special guest cohost Curtis Collins present scientist and researcher Dr. Irena Scott, author of “Inside the Lightning Ball: A Scientific Study of Lifelong UFO Experiencers.” Dr. Scott has worked in crucial institutions involved in the UFO field–the Defense Intelligence Agency, Battelle Memorial Institute, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Her book delves deeply into the scientific study of the reports of people, who experienced childhood sightings and additional events during their lifetimes. Included are findings suggesting that the phenomena may be interactive with human thoughts, discussion of abduction and contact, synchronicity, and speculation that such reports are simply the tip of the iceberg to more complex interactions. Dr. Scott begins the episode with a lengthy discussion of her own amazing experiences.