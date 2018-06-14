3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker talks Father’s Day, Epic Singapore Summit, and IG report.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - Responds to the just released IG report and the latest on the powerful organizations waging war on guns.



9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Vice president of parenting and youth Focus on the Family discusses, What Makes a Good Dad.



10:06-10:29a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - Founder & Chairman of ACT For America and author of her forthcoming book, Rise talks about how Trump averted disaster by signing the agreement with North Korea.



10:32-10:42a ET - John Kelly - U.S. Department of Energy, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and IBM announce Summit, The World’s Most Powerful and Smartest Supercomputer.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on a new No 1 at the box office, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Joe Sikorra - DEFYING GRAVITY? This book describes finding joy amid the suffering of raising two boys with rare, fatal illnesses. He is a former actor and stunt man, police officer for seventeen years with the city of Santa Monica, a licensed marriage and family therapist, and the host of his own popular Joe Sikorra Show on Relevant Radio.



11:32-11:58a ET - Karen Wheaton - In Watching the Road, her new book unveils her extraordinary journey of trusting God for the return of her prodigal daughter.