9:06-9:28a ET - Al Perrotta - The Trump Presidency Hangs by a Thread. Will the House GOP Throw It All Away With an Immigration Surrender? The Managing Editor for The Stream breaks it down.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dan Gainor - The New York Times wants to bury a reporting scandal – and other examples of media madness. The VP of Business & Culture for MRC reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses Bill Maher, Stephen Colbert and the Death of Late-night Comedy



10:06-10:29a ET - Sidney Powell - Outlaw Prosecutors: The Former Prosecutor and author of Licensed To Lie discusses DOJ Abuses



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Alpesh Patel - Eliminating Back Pain Without Opioids and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Offers Better Pain Relief than Prescription Medications explains the director of orthopedic spine surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She’s back with the latest buzz around the Water Cooler.



11:06-11:29a ET - Todd McNutt - Do you REALLY believe the RFID chip in the U.S. ID won’t contain personal, biometric data about you? How will you know for sure? The privacy expert explains.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, one of the Nation’s leading grass roots taxpayer lobbies discusses taxes and our economy.



11:46-11:58a ET - Heidi McLaughlin - The author of Forever My Girl which is now available on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD talks about her book and the movie.



