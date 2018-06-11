3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bob Beauprez - Former Congressman, Political analyst, Former Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party and businessman discusses the Historic Summit With NOKO Leader and the G7 Fall Out.



9:32-9:42a ET - John Zmirak - Senior Editor of The Stream says Free Tommy Robinson and Goodbye Beauty, Hello Sameness-Goodbye Miss America.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl Shares her latest viral videos



10:06-10:29a ET - Richard Mack - Author, Teacher, and Constitutional Leader talks about the problem of federal government overreach and the injustice of it all in various quarters.



10:32-10:42a ET - Nicole Marie Pittmon - Learn How To Throw The Ultimate Baby Shower. Renowned Events Planner Shares Her Top Five Tips for Creating a Unique, Personalized Party that Every Parent Will Love



10:46-10:58a ET - John Tamny - Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks, responds to White House Blast of Canada’s Trudeau.



11:06-11:29a ET - Richard Holt - Black Leaders Urge Repeal Of Gas And “Sin Taxes” To Level Playing Field For Minorities. Project 21 member, a political consultant who also co-chairs the Ohio Center-Right Coalition meeting says it’s all part of the Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America.



11:32-11:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - “America’s Money Answers Man” and a nationally recognized expert on personal finance talks the potential of trade wars.



11:46-11:58a ET - Lt Gen Jerry Boykin - Family Research Council's Executive Vice President talks about SCOTUS decision on Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission and N Korean Summit.



