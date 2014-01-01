3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from the G7 reaction to NOKO Summit.



9:32-9:42a ET - Mark Meckler - Tea Party co-founder and grassroots leader discusses the record breaking Trump administration, NOKO Summit and Yes, Trump Can Pardon himself.



9:46-9:58a ET - George Barna - Mid-Term Election Update:

No Blue Wave, But No Red Surprise Either says Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute



10:06-10:29a ET - Norbert Richter - Fire Your Congressman brings accountability to Congress. A new campaign political action committee aims to get ineffective incumbents out of office in the 2018 midterm elections and beyond.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jeff Kemp - Instead of fighting about NFL kneeling, let's work together for national healing. The former NFL QB speaks on teamwork, manhood and his book, “Facing The Blitz,” and serves on the Jack Kemp Foundation board.



10:46-10:58a ET - James Brown - Emmy Award winning sportscaster didn’t want to be just another statistic. For June's National Men's Health Month, JB hopes his story inspires others to change their lives



11:06-11:29a ET - Samuel Mitcham Jr - Vicksburg is a dramatic account of the Confederate Army’s exhaustive efforts under Pemberton to defend the fortress of Vicksburg from the spring of 1862 until its surrender on July 4, 1863. It depicts the untold truths behind the siege and justly restores Pemberton’s memory to one of honor.



11:32-11:58a ET - Carolyn Custis James - In Finding God in the Margins, Carolyn reveals how the book of Ruth is about God, the questions that surface when life falls apart and how God reaches into the margins of our lives.



